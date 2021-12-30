中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 31, 2021
    05:44
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    SK On puts IPO on hold till at least 2023

    Daniel Chiang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LGES and SK On employ very different strategies when it comes to going public. While the former is scheduled to go public in January 2022, the latter recently announced that it has no plans to push through an IPO.

    LGES is picking up pace in completing public offerings by January 19 and will go public on January 27 with an estimated market valuation of KRW70 trillion (US$58.75 billion), according to South Korean media Money Today.

    VP of LGES said IPO is the most urgent task since he took office this November. The company hopes to address the fast-growing demand for batteries by going public and becoming the most competitive battery manufacturer with the highest quality products.

    According to sources, LGES wants to go public so soon because other battery manufacturers are also expanding fast and the company hopes to expand its production lines with the money they expect to raise through IPO, about KRW12.75 trillion. They currently have manufacturing facilities in South Korea, the US (Michigan state), Poland, and China and established a joint venture with Hyundai Motor in Indonesia.

    In contrast, SK On is taking things more slowly, which has stated that they won't go public until at least 2023, but no less aggressive in expanding production capacity. SK On has production lines in South Korea, China, Hungary, and the US (Georgia state) and is setting up the third and fourth factories in the US.

    SK On has got over 1.2TWh in orders – the highest among all battery manufacturers. Revenue of battery making is expected to reach KRW6.5 trillion in 2022 – which will help the company turn loss to profit. Sources said SK On will mainly use current cash flow, funds raised pre-IPO, and JVs to keep operations going on.

    As for Samsung SDI, who's already a public-traded company, is not considering spinning off its battery department. The company expects to have over KRW2 trillion by the end of 2021 in cash balance.

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    battery IPO SK On South Korea
    Related stories
    Dec 30
    Major battery suppliers may face challenges from multiple new competitors
    Dec 21
    South Korean battery makers gear up for EV market
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms