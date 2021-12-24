中文網
    Highlights of the day: TSMC reschedules volume production of 3nm process technology

    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Although TSMC decided to defer the commercial production of the 3nm process to 4Q22, the company remains confident about its 3nm technology, with a 15% faster speed, 30% lower power consumption, and 70% logic density than 5nm. ABF substrate makers continue to benefit from high demands for ICs and prepare for capacity expansion in 2022. However, Taiwan companies are still looking for a breakthrough in the development of third-generation semiconductor silicon carbide (SiC).

    TSMC to move 3nm process to commercial production in 4Q22: TSMC is expected to kick off commercial production of chips built using more-advanced 3nm process technology in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the initial capacity to be equally shared by Apple and Intel, according to industry sources.

    ABF substrate makers keep expanding production capacities: ABF substrate makers Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect Technology have added capital expenditure to keep expanding production capacities, according to the companies.

    Taiwan faces challenges in SiC development: Taiwan is currently lagging in the development of the third-generation semiconductor silicon carbide (SiC), which has grown popular for its potential applications in 5G communications, AIoT, and alternative fuel vehicles.

