    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 23, 2021
    20:41
    light rain
    19°C
    Highlights of the day: Memory demand from datacenters to rise in 1Q22

    DIGITIMES staff

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    DRAM and NAND flash contract prices are poised to continue trending downward in first-quarter 2022, but memory demand from datacenters and enterprise storage is expected to pick up. Taiwan-based IC design firms are ready to accept further price hiles by foundry houses in order to secure capacity support in 2022. GlobalWafers is planning to sharply raise its capacity for third-generation semiconductors in 2022.

    Memory demand for data centers and enterprise storage to pick up starting 1Q22: Memory demand for data centers and enterprise storage is expected to see a substantial pick-up at the end of first-quarter 2022, according to market sources.

    Taiwan IC design houses to accept foundry price hikes: Taiwan-based IC design houses including first-tier players are aware they will have to accept price increases proposed by pure-play foundries in order to obtain more available fab capacities in 2022, according to industry sources.

    GlobalWafers to ramp up production for 3rd-gen semiconductors in 2022: GlobalWafers, a subsidiary of solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), plans to more than double production capacity for third-generation semiconductors in 2022, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

