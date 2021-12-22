Protective component maker Thinking sees order visibility extended to 2H22

Circuit protection device specialist Thinking Electronic Industrial has seen clear order visibility through the second half of 2022, with its B/B (book to bill) ratio staying above one, according to company president Jeff Ho.

Dedicated to producing protective components including NTC (negative temperature co-efficient) thermistors, Thinking is planning to increase its strength in applications for electric vehicles (EV), 5G communications, industrial operations and medical technology. Due to the price increase in raw materials, the company has adjusted prices for its products slightly upward in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Although the momentum for PC applications has continued from last year to this year thanks to the stay-at-home economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, shipments for automotive and 5G applications have been weak as a result of global semiconductor shortage and the US-China trade war, said Ho. However, he remains optimistic about the company's shipment prospects for 2022 and expects a 5-10% on-year increase in revenues.

Thinking has also been actively expanding its production in Taiwan and China, with the construction of its new Kaohsiung factory expected to complete in December 2022. The company plans to raise its production capacities for NTC thermistors from the current 300 million units to 400 million units in 2022 and varistors from the current 100 million units to 200 million units.

The company will place an emphasis on the development of automotive application at its four manufacturing sites in China. It also recently announced that it will invest CNY490 million (US$76.89 million) in building a new factory in Guangdong, China.

The company has posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.84 billion (US$245 million) for January-November, increasing 28.73% on year. Its average gross margin for the first three quarters of 2021 declined to 43.91% from 45.01% for the same period a year ago.