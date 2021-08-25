Protective component maker Thinking enjoys brisk orders

Circuit protection device specialist Thinking Electronic Industrial has seen order visibility extend to the end of this year, with delivery lead times prolonged to 6-8 weeks, according to company president Jeff Ho.

Thinking's revenue in the second quarter rose 30.8% on year to NT$1.96 billion (US$70.1 million) with 45.24% in gross margin. Ho said at a shareholders meeting on Aug 24 that it will be difficult to maintain gross margin at this level into the second half of the year as raw material prices and shipping costs continue rising and semiconductor supply falls short.

Ho said they will raise production capacity in Taiwan and China to meet the rising demand from the electric vehicle (EV) and 5G network sectors, particularly car applications. The construction of a new plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan will not be completed until the end of 2022.

Thinking is already a supplier for major carmakers for both ICE cars and hybrid cars, according to industry sources. Car applications accounted for 12% of Thinking's revenue in 2020 and is expected to be at 10-15% or even higher in 2021 if shortage of semiconductors improves.

Thinking's adhesive NTC thermistor production capacity has risen from 200 million units per month last year to 300 million and will increase to 400 million per month by the end of this year. Adhesive varistor production will also increase to 150 million per month by the end of 2021.