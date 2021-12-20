Highlights of the day: Compound semiconductors opportunities

Era of compound semiconductors: Q&A with Win Semi chairman Dennis Chen: While compound semiconductor materials have been around for some time, they are generating significant interest from the industry lately for its potential to replace silicon as the preferred wafer base for electronic devices.

Leading Taiwan IC designers to thrive in 2022: Leading Taiwan-based IC design companies MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics and Realtek Semiconductor have come under frequent speculation that their business will weaken, but related supply chain sources have noted that the three firms' performances will be supported by key product developments.

Unimicron to increase 2022 capex on ABF substrate capacity for non-Intel clients: Taiwan's leading IC substrate maker Unimicron Technology has recently scaled up its capital expenses for 2022 to NT$35.858 billion (US$1.287 billion) from the originally planned level of NT$29.73 billion, mainly to support ABF substrate capacity expansions in Taiwan to meet robust demand from non-Intel clients.