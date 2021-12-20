中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: Compound semiconductors opportunities

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Win Semi. Credit: DIGITIMES

    The potential of compound semiconductors has been generating much interest. Win Semi chairman Dennis Chen recently shared his thoughts about compound semiconductors in an interview. There has been frequent speculation that Taiwna's leading IC design firms, MediaTek, Novatek and Realterk, may see a business downturn next year, but supply chain surces say they will have support from their key product developments. Leading IC substrate maker Unimicron has recently increased its capex budget for 2022, to fund its ABF substrate capacity expansions.

    Era of compound semiconductors: Q&A with Win Semi chairman Dennis Chen: While compound semiconductor materials have been around for some time, they are generating significant interest from the industry lately for its potential to replace silicon as the preferred wafer base for electronic devices.

    Leading Taiwan IC designers to thrive in 2022: Leading Taiwan-based IC design companies MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics and Realtek Semiconductor have come under frequent speculation that their business will weaken, but related supply chain sources have noted that the three firms' performances will be supported by key product developments.

    Unimicron to increase 2022 capex on ABF substrate capacity for non-Intel clients: Taiwan's leading IC substrate maker Unimicron Technology has recently scaled up its capital expenses for 2022 to NT$35.858 billion (US$1.287 billion) from the originally planned level of NT$29.73 billion, mainly to support ABF substrate capacity expansions in Taiwan to meet robust demand from non-Intel clients.

    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021