中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 21, 2021
    12:15
    light rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Broadcom, MediaTek to roll out Wi-Fi 7 SoCs in 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:21
    Giantplus sees brisk order visibility for 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:05
    Kaori upbeat about demand for EVs
    Dec 20, 21:54
    LED chipmaker Genesis Photonics files patent lawsuit against Apple in Taiwan
    Dec 20, 20:55
    MCU firm Nyquest strikes 4-year deal for sufficient foundry capacity
    Dec 20, 20:07
    Taiwan handset sales likely to disappoint in 2021
    Dec 20, 19:59
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Canoo shifts EV production from Europe to US to accelerate the speed to market

    Peng Chen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Canoo Livestyle Vehicle. Credit: Canoo

    Canoo, a publicly-listed America-based electric vehicle startup, will shift its production from Europe to the US to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and accelerate the speed to market.

    The company, established in 2017, made the announcement on December 15, 2021, issuing the latest production guidance and target for 2022 to 2025.

    According to a press release, Canoo will increase its production in 2022 from 500 to 1,000 units to 3,000 to 6,000 units. The 2023 guidance has also been refined from 15,000 units to 14,000 to 17,000 units. The 2024 target is 40,000 to 50,000 units and 70,000 to 80,000 units are projected in 2025.

    The updated production roadmap came when Canoo said it had ceased contract manufacturing discussion with Dutch-based VDL Nedcar to facilitate its ability to access incentives from Oklahoma and Arkansas.

    Canoo plans to market its first lifestyle vehicle in 2022. The company said shifting the production from Europe to America will reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and increase the speed to market.

    The move will also allow Canoo to control the creation of additional innovation and IP more securely. In addition, it will save the company thousands of US dollars by eliminating warranty risks, tariffs, and overseas shipping costs, adding advanced job opportunities in communities that support the company.

    "In addition, we will be 100% built in the heartland of America, and we have proudly achieved another major milestone of having sourced 96% percent of our parts from the US and allied nations," Tony Aquila, investor, chairman, and CEO at Canoo, said.

    In November, the automaker selected northwest Arkansas for its headquarters, R&D center and EV industrialization facility. Oklahoma was chosen for setting up Canoo's R&D, software development and customer support and financing centers.

    According to the press release, Canoo will start manufacturing at its facility in Arkansas. It also remains on target to bring online its "mega micro-factory" in Oklahoma in late 2023.

    VDL Nedcar will return Canoo's prepayment of US$30.4 million. The two companies said they are exploring opportunities to partner together, according to the press release. VDL Groep, VDL Nedcar's parent company, will purchase US$8.4 million of Canoo stock.

    Aquila said Canoo is searching for the best way and timing to expand to the European market and take advantage of advanced manufacturing technologies.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    Europe startup US
    Related stories
    Aug 3
    Mobility trends: Q&A with tech venture specialist Vitaly M Golomb
    Aug 20, 2020
    US EV startup Canoo draws investments from TPK, Yageo
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 20, 12:01
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021