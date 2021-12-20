Canoo shifts EV production from Europe to US to accelerate the speed to market

Canoo, a publicly-listed America-based electric vehicle startup, will shift its production from Europe to the US to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and accelerate the speed to market.

The company, established in 2017, made the announcement on December 15, 2021, issuing the latest production guidance and target for 2022 to 2025.

According to a press release, Canoo will increase its production in 2022 from 500 to 1,000 units to 3,000 to 6,000 units. The 2023 guidance has also been refined from 15,000 units to 14,000 to 17,000 units. The 2024 target is 40,000 to 50,000 units and 70,000 to 80,000 units are projected in 2025.

The updated production roadmap came when Canoo said it had ceased contract manufacturing discussion with Dutch-based VDL Nedcar to facilitate its ability to access incentives from Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Canoo plans to market its first lifestyle vehicle in 2022. The company said shifting the production from Europe to America will reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and increase the speed to market.

The move will also allow Canoo to control the creation of additional innovation and IP more securely. In addition, it will save the company thousands of US dollars by eliminating warranty risks, tariffs, and overseas shipping costs, adding advanced job opportunities in communities that support the company.

"In addition, we will be 100% built in the heartland of America, and we have proudly achieved another major milestone of having sourced 96% percent of our parts from the US and allied nations," Tony Aquila, investor, chairman, and CEO at Canoo, said.

In November, the automaker selected northwest Arkansas for its headquarters, R&D center and EV industrialization facility. Oklahoma was chosen for setting up Canoo's R&D, software development and customer support and financing centers.

According to the press release, Canoo will start manufacturing at its facility in Arkansas. It also remains on target to bring online its "mega micro-factory" in Oklahoma in late 2023.

VDL Nedcar will return Canoo's prepayment of US$30.4 million. The two companies said they are exploring opportunities to partner together, according to the press release. VDL Groep, VDL Nedcar's parent company, will purchase US$8.4 million of Canoo stock.

Aquila said Canoo is searching for the best way and timing to expand to the European market and take advantage of advanced manufacturing technologies.