Himax 2nd-gen automotive TDDI adopted by new vehicles worldwide

Himax Technologies has announced that its second-generation automotive in-cell TDDI (touch and display driver integration), HX83192 series, entered mass production in the third quarter of 2021 and continues to be adopted by vehicle manufacturers, tier-1 suppliers and panel makers across all major automotive markets including the US, Europe, China, Japan and Korea for new car models to be released to the public during 2022 to 2024.

In the third quarter of 2021 alone, the single-quarter shipment of Himax's second-generation automotive TDDI reached over one million units. Himax expects sales of its second-generation automotive TDDI to grow exponentially moving forwards.

Himax claimed it has over 40% global market share in the traditional automotive driver IC (DDIC). Himax launched automotive TDDI which entered mass production as early as 2019. Himax's automotive driver ICs have passed automotive testing standards including CISPR 25 Class 5 EMI, ISO 11452 EMS, AEC-Q100 automotive IC reliability, and ISO 26262 development functional safety certification.

"Himax has been working with Continental Automotive for many years on automotive IC solutions, from traditional DDIC to the leading automotive TDDI," said Joachim Knerr, director of purchasing of Continental Automotive, in a statement issued by Himax. "It is expected that more automotive center console and rear seat entertainment systems will require more automotive TDDIs to complement the novel designs, and we look forward to working more closely with Himax in the future."

"The automotive industry is still facing issues of component shortages and port congestion, which adversely affect automobile manufacturing and sales," said Jordan Wu, president and CEO of Himax, in the same statement. "However, looking ahead in automotive display deployment, not only is the number increasing, but the size and feature complexity are also rising rapidly. In consideration of the lasting capacity constraint, we have secured long-term agreements with both our foundry partners and customers to streamline sales and supply of automotive ICs among all parties. With these in place, we are confident in the growth prospects of our automotive business."

Himax saw its automotive driver IC revenue surge 34.3% sequentially and more than 150% on year to US$71.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Automotive driver IC sales accounted for 17% of Himax' total revenue during the quarter.

Himax expects automotive related ICs to be the single largest source of revenue in 2022, as well as a driver of the company's long-term growth.