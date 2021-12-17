Highlights of the day: Companies expect rising income from 5G in 2022

With 5G expected to grow more popular in 2022, many IT companies expect their orders for 5G products especially those support mmWave to grow strongly. MediaTek expects its revenues to rise 10-20% on year in 2022 with more mmWave SoCs, while Taiwanese OSATs expect orders from MediaTek to boost their sales performance in the year. Meanwhile, SMIC is expected to see tougher trade sanctions by the US government in the near future and the China-based company has already placed early orders to its suppliers to minimize their impact.

MediaTek expects 10-20% revenue growth in 2022: MediaTek will be able to post a 10-20% revenue increase in 2022 although the overall semiconductor market will grow at a slower pace than in 2021, and is bound to launch its first 5G mmWave mobile SoC next year, according to company CEO Rick Tsai.

Taiwan OSATs gearing up for MediaTek 5G mmWave chips: ASE Technology and other Taiwan-based OSATs are gearing up for MediaTek's 5G mmWave chips solutions slated for launch in 2022, according to industry sources.

SMIC braces for impact of tougher US sanctions: The US is reportedly mulling imposing tougher sanctions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), which may disrupt the China-based foundry's mature-node capacity expansion. But SMIC is bracing for the impact as the foundry has placed orders with its equipment and materials suppliers in advance, according to industry sources.