    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: Intel to build new plant in Malaysia

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Intel to build new plant in Malaysia. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Intel has announced a plan to invest over US$7 billion to build a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Malaysia, as part of its efforts to tackle chip shortage. Pegatron chairman TH Tung said the IC shortage plaguing various sectors may last for another two years. Despite speculation that demand for semiconductors may weaken in 2023, silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers is seeing no signs of a reversal of the demand trend in the next few years, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

    Intel to invest US$7 billion in new Malaysia plant: Intel has decided to invest more than US$7 billion in Malaysia to build new assembly and testing facilities, according to company CEO Pat Gelsinger.

    IC shortage may take 2 years to sort out, says Pegatron chairman: IC shortages caused by insufficient 8-inch and mature-node fab capacities may take at least two years to get sorted out, according to Pegatron chairman TH Tung.

    GlobalWafers sees no signs of demand reversal in years ahead: Silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers has struck supply deals with customers for 2022 through 2024, and has seen no signs of reversal in demand in the next few years, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

