    MSI adopts AUO miniLED display technology in creator notebook
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: MSI

    AU Optronic's (AUO) AmLED (adaptive miniLED) display technology is featured in MSI's new creator notebook series.

    MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition, a collaboration between MSI and designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, features a 16:10 display utilizing AUO AmLED's local dimming technology to deliver QHD+ resolution, ultra-high brightness, and wide color gamut.

    In this notebook, Fujiwara injects elements of street culture and subculture to perfectly interpret the fusion of street fashion and design thinking, according to AUO.

    James Chen, senior VP of AUO Display Strategy Business Group, said, "The long partnership between AUO and MSI enables us to continuously create amazing user experiences through innovative technologies. It is our great honor to introduce our advanced AmLED display technology to MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition to realize MSI's concept of 'Tech Meets Aesthetic.' This laptop, a milestone manifesting the collaboration between MSI and AUO, not only brings a groundbreaking visual experience to professional creators, but also protects users with advanced low-blue-light technology. In the future, AUO will keep working with our partners to add product values with display technologies and together create a better visual experience for users."

    Clark Peng, VP of MSI Notebook Product Division, commented, "As a company dedicated to continuous innovation, MSI regards display technologies as a key factor for us to maintain a dominant position in the laptop market. To further strengthen MSI's high-end brand image and secure our position in innovation, MSI is committed to introducing the most advanced display technologies to highlight the superior performance of our products, including color, brightness, contrast and responsiveness. AmLED, the groundbreaking display technology, perfectly addresses to our requirements of high specification. MSI is honored to develop the Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition with AUO, our important partner on the path of innovation and we will continue to team up to develop high-tech products which bring users brand-new experiences."

    AmLED display technology enhances the panel's miniLED backlight design through dynamic adjustment technology, according to AUO. With the dynamic image processing and dynamic contrast and peak brightness adjustment, as well as adaptive local dimming technique, the panel's brightness, contrast ratio, colors, refresh rate and power consumption can be precisely adjusted in real time based on the scenarios and images, achieving the optimal performance adjustment with the best display experience and energy-saving effect.

    A precise color representation is key for content creation, said AUO. AmLED display technology featuring 100% DCI-P3 color gamut boast VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification with peak brightness exceeding 1000 nits, revealing a million-to-one dynamic contrast ratio. AUO AmLED display technology delivers finer details against both high bright and dark image background to exhibit vibrant colors and more color depth even when creators are in a dark interior space or bright outdoor environment.

