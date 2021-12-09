中文網
    Taipei
    Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: Apple PCB suppliers report strong sales

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    PCB makers in Apple's supply chain saw robust shipments for iPhone 13 and new MacBook Pro in November, boosting their sales revenues for the month. Labor shortage in China's coastal areas is worsening as migrant workers leave to avoid possible COVID-induced lockdowns. In green energy, Japan's Shizen Energy and Taiwan's Swancor have agreed to co-develop offhosre wind farms in the Japanee region of Kyushu.

    Taiwan PCB suppliers for iPhones see revenues peak in November: Zhen Ding Technology, Flexium Interconnect and Compeq Manufacturing all saw their revenues hit the year's peak in November thanks to significant surges in their PCB shipments for iPhone 13 series and new MacBook Pro, according to industry sources.

    Labor shortage worsens in China: Taiwan's tech supply chain is feeling the pressure of a labor shortage in China as concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, port congestion, and insufficient component supplies rise.

    Shizen Energy and Swancor to co-develop offshore wind project in Japan: Japan-based Shizen Energy and Taiwan-based Swancor Renewable Energy (SRE) have agreed to co-develop offshore wind farms throughout the Japanese region of Kyushu region in a joint venture.

