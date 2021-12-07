中文網
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 37min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 37min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 37min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: MediaTek eyes robust demand from Chinese handset vendors

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Chinese handset vendors are making ambitious shipment goals for 2022, and mobile SoC supplier MediaTek are keen to embrace robust demand from its clients from China. Dell leapfrogged HP in notebook shipments for the first time ever in October, according to DIGITIMES Research. But HP regained the leadership in November. Taiwan has achieved much in the IT industry, but has not received due recognition, according to Sascha Pallenberg, chief awareness officer for aware_.

    MediaTek gearing up for robust demand from China handset vendors in 2022: Mobile SoC specialist MediaTek is gearing up for robust demand from its China-based smartphone clients in 2022, as vendors such as Oppo, Transsion and Vivo set aggressive shipment goals for next year, according to industry sources.

    HP regains top spot in notebook shipments: Having relocated its procurement team to Taiwan, HP saw its notebook shipments surpass Dell's and regained the top spot in November 2021, according to industry sources.

    Next big thing and megatrends: Interview with Sascha Pallenberg, chief awareness officer for aware_: Taiwan is well known as an ICT hardware manufacturing hub, taking the leading positions in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and wafer foundry services. However, many of the brilliant innovations initiated by Taiwanese companies did not get their deserved recognition probably because they are too humble to take the credit, said Sascha Pallenberg, chief awareness officer for Germany's first sustainability platform aware_.

