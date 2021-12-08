Lite-On Tech November revenues up

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$14.918 billion (US$535 million) for November, increasing 2.23% sequentially and 7.37% on year.

Of the revenues, 53% came from IT products and consumer electronics including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices; 19% from optoelectronics products including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and lighting; 28% from devices used in cloud computing, data centers, servers, networking/communication equipment, smart devices, IoT and AI application, Lite-On indicated.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$149.769 billion for January-November, rising 4.25% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has reported consolidated revenues of NT$20.835 billion for November, hitting a monthly record with growth of 9.69% sequentially and 4.84% year-on-year, and those of NT$203.917 billion for January-November rose 18.21% on year.