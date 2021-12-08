Buima develops battery module and energy storage applications

Buima Group has invested in Joules Miles to enter into the battery module field. Combined with their building materials foundation, Buima plans to develop a new application category of energy storage walls.

Buima is optimistic about storage system application opportunities, as the global demand for the cloud has made the stable supply of power to equipment a focal point for many companies.

Buima has established business groups for smart wearables, as well as energy storage and lithium battery applications in relation to battery module and energy storage applications. Buima said its battery module product portfolio includes smart fitness wearables, industrial, medical and automotive devices. In the future, Buima will develop application markets such as light transportation and mid-to-large energy storage systems (ESS). There are also opportunities to integrate metaverse ideas with smart wearables.

The company said the light transportation vehicles market has benefited from the gradual replacement of lead-acid batteries by lithium batteries.

Researchers estimate the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for electric bicycles between 2020-2030 will be 15.6% in Europe and 17% in the US. Buima's customers already include electric-assisted bicycle and electric scooter companies. With the introduction of related subsides by the European and US governments, market demand for electric bikes is expected to continue rising.

The continuous growth of global cloud datacenters will also increase demand for ESS and uninterruptible power systems (UPS). According to forecasts from BloombergNEF, lithium battery energy solutions will account for 40% of the datacenter UPS market by 2025. With the continuous development of the ESS market, the number of global related installations will increase 20-fold by 2030. As a result, Buima hopes to help customers carry out related construction through UPS, data backup battery units (BBU) ESS, and highly customized service capabilities.

Smart wearables and the energy storage and lithium battery application business units currently account for 45% of Buima's revenue. As the related markets continue to grow, Buima expects this number to surpass 50% in 2022.

In terms of future development of smart wearable products, Buima will work with customers on the R&D and design of metaverse-related devices. Buima currently focuses on the general consumer market and niche markets such as aviation, navigation and golf. The company also hopes to solve current battery endurance and weight issues for wearables.

For energy storage and lithium battery applications, Buima launched a product concept for something similar to an energy storage wall that can be applied to the interior of general buildings. Several datacenter-related companies have already expressed interest in the product concept. Buima plans to officially announce products related to energy storage walls in the first half of 2022.