Laragn November revenues hit 10-month high

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.352 billion (US$156 million) for November, the highest since February 2021, increasing 3.54% sequentially but decreasing 16.94% year-on-year.

Of the revenues, 20-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 10-20%; 10- to below 20-megapixel, 50-60%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, 0-10%; and below 8-megapixel, 20-30%.

Based on orders received, shipments in December will slightly increase or remain unchanged sequentially, Largan said.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$42.463 billion for January-November, slipping 16.79% year-on-year.