    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 34min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Laragn November revenues hit 10-month high

    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Largan. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.352 billion (US$156 million) for November, the highest since February 2021, increasing 3.54% sequentially but decreasing 16.94% year-on-year.

    Of the revenues, 20-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 10-20%; 10- to below 20-megapixel, 50-60%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, 0-10%; and below 8-megapixel, 20-30%.

    Based on orders received, shipments in December will slightly increase or remain unchanged sequentially, Largan said.

    Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$42.463 billion for January-November, slipping 16.79% year-on-year.

