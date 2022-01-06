Largan December revenues up on month, down on year

Samrtphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.502 billion (US$162 million) for December, increasing 3.45% sequentially but decreasing 8.33% year-on-year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 20-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 10-20%, 10- to below 20-megapixel models for 50-60%, 8- to below 10-megapixel ones for 0-10%, and below 8-megapixel ones for 20-30%.

Largan expects shipments in January to slip sequentially mainly due to off-season effects.

Apple reportedly may upgrade rear cameras of iPhone series to be launched in 2022 and 2023 to the resolution level of 4,800 pixels and Largan will remain the major supplier, according to industry sources. Largan has signed long-term contracts with China-based smartphone vendors to supply lens modules integrated with in-house-made voice coil motors, the sources added.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$13.052 billion for fourth-quarter 2021, growing 8.97% sequentially but declining 14.65% year-on-year, and those of NT$46.962 billion for 2021 dropped 16.06% year-on-year.