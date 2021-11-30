Highlights of the day: Memory pricing to bottom out in 1Q22

Memory prices will continue to drop, but they are expected to bottom out in first quarter 2022. A clearer outlook for the memory market will emerge after mid February. Nvidia is expectd to launch its Ada Lovelace-architecture RTX 40 series GPUs next year, and its manufacturing partners in Taiwan are all gearing for the vendor's new 5nm-made gaming chips. 3D-ICs have the potential to ease the current chip shortage. Cadence Design System senior director Vinay Patwardhan recently talked to DIGITIMES' correspondent in India about the prospects of 3D-1Cs.

Memory spot prices drop at slower pace: DRAM and NAND flash memory spot prices continue trending downward but at a slower pace, and are expected to bottom out in the first quarter of next year, according to industry sources.

Taiwan firms gearing up for upcoming Nvidia 5nm gaming GPUs: TSMC, ASE Technology and other Taiwan-based backend firms are all gearing up for the launch of Nvidia's Ada Lovelace-architecture RTX 40 series GPUs next year, according to industry sources.

3D-IC can ease the ongoing global chip shortage concerns: Interview with Cadence: The technological benefits that the 3D stacking of integrated circuits brings have the potential to ease the current chip shortage concerns, according to Cadence Design Systems. As demand for faster processors continues to rise worldwide, the 3D architecture looks all set to replace conventional chip designs.