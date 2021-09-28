中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    Everlight to begin small-volume shipments for miniLED BLUs for automotive displays in 4Q21
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics will begin shipping miniLED backlight units (BLU) for automotive central information displays and dashboards in small volumes to makers in the supply chains of US and European automakers in fourth-quarter 2021, according to the company.

    Such products are also being certified by supply chains of other automakers, the company said, adding miniLED BLUs for automotive displays see less price-cut competition from China makers and provide long-term business.

    Demand for miniLED-backlit automotive displays is taking off in 2021, with miniLED BLUs' penetration of automotive displays estimated to rise from 1% in 2021 to 35% in 2025.

    According to Sigmaintell, there were 79.8 million car-use display panels shipped globally on an OEM basis (not including aftermarket use) in first-half 2021, increasing 34.1% on year, while Omdia estimated first-half 2021 global shipments of car-use display panels at 91.4 million units, growing 39.1% on year.

    Everlight said it has received orders for invisible-light LED devices, including photo couplers, with shipments scheduled until first-quarter 2022. Everlight said it is expanding the corresponding monthly packaging capacity by 300 million invisible-light LED chips, with the additional capacity to come into operation at the end of September 2021.

    The power supply restrictions in China have not been affected Everlight's factories in eastern and southern China have not been impacted, the company noted.

