    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Everlight to begin production of smart automotive LED devices in 2Q22

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has disclosed it has developed SMART (smart multi-function automotive RGB technology) devices integrating driver ICs with LED chips for use in smart cockpits and will begin production in the second quarter of 2022.

    Everlight is a member of ISELED Alliance, an industrial organization to boost development of highly integrated, smart LED modules, the company said, adding that the development of SMART LED received technological support from the alliance.

    The integration of driver ICs with LED chip packaging helps hike accuracy in controlling colors, flexibility and simplicity in designing PCBs, Everlight noted.

    Global market value for car-use LED devices will grow from US$35.6 billion in 2021 to nearly US$50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.8%, with the 2025 value consisting of US$22.8 billion for headlights, US$15.5 billion for display backlighting, US$4.4 million for interior lighting, nearly US$7.3 billion for automotive displays and exterior lighting except headlights, Everlight cited market studies as indicating.

    Everlight estimates that car-use LED devices will take up 5-6% of its 2021 consolidated revenues, lower than the target of 10% mainly because supply chain makers have been impacted by shortage of car semiconductors.

    Everlight's car-use LED devices have passed certification by suppliers for main automakers, including photo couplers used in car battery management, miniLED backlighting, interior and exterior lighting, company chairman Robert yeh noted, adding that Everlight aims at a revenue proportion of 10% for car-use LED devices in 2022.

