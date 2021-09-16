中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Sep 17, 2021
    11:33
    partly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    AiP substrate shipments for new iPhones set to rise
    15min ago
    India PC shipments hit 5y high at almost 4.1 million units
    19min ago
    TV-use panel makers cut back on production to curb price falls
    25min ago
    Silicon Motion makes investment in AI startup
    29min ago
    Shenzhen Laibao Hi-Tech steps into LCD module business
    37min ago
    GaN Systems strikes deal with BMW
    1h 56min ago
    Asia Venturing III: Startups may add value to traditional industries by ESG innovations
    1h 59min ago
    Foxconn eyeing to be major EV exporter to ASEAN
    Sep 16, 22:12
    High-speed transmission chip suppliers expect output value to boom
    Sep 16, 22:02
    MediaTek hiring in Taiwan
    Sep 16, 21:51
    Mirle sees order backlog swell
    Sep 16, 21:30
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Monolithic/heterogeneous integration is key to semicnductor development
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    In a recent interview by DIGITIMES Etron chairman Nicky Lu explains why monolithic/heterogeneous integration is important to the future of the semiconductor industry. Meanwhile Apple has increased the storage capacity of its new iPhone 13 series to up to 1TB, and memory makers believe this will prompt other smartphone brands to follow suit and equip their flagship devices with the same internal storage capacity. Backend service providers believe Apple's new iPad mini 6 will generate strong orders for 5G RF modules.

    Monolithic/heterogeneous integration to drive Silicon 4.0: Q&A with Etron chairman Nicky Lu: While global chip shortages can hardly ease in the short term and prices continue to rise further, regional semiconductor fleets are quietly taking shape as the US, EU, South Korea, Japan and China are all moving to enhance localized chip production, strengthen foundry capability and capacity, build sound ecosystems, or pursue semiconductor self-sufficiency, according to Nicky Lu, chairman of Etron Technology, a Taiwan-based vendor of specialty buffer memory products.

    Memory firms positive about demand for smartphones with higher internal storage: With Apple's new iPhones featuring one terabyte of storage, other brands are expected to follow suit by launching more flagship smartphones featuring at least 1TB internal storage, according to sources at memory makers.

    Backend firms to see strong 5G RF module demand for iPad mini 6: Backend houses including ASE Technology and Chipbond Technology are poised to enjoy robust orders for processing 5G RF modules, driven by demand for Apple's just-unveiled iPad mini 6, the vendor's second 5G tablet model, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE Memory chips Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices PC, CE Telecom service, infrastructure Wireless networking
    Tags
    editorial
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    Opinions
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21