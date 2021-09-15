Highlights of the day: iPhone 13 expected to be most popular among new Apple smartphones

Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021: Apple will place orders for around 90 million units of the freshly launched iPhone 13 series with its upstream assemblers for 2021, Digitimes Research estimates.

Shortage of consumer ICs easing: Shortages of multiple ICs for handsets, notebooks and other consumer technology products have started easing, with some chipmakers already engaged in inventory correction, according to industry sources.

IC shortage and rising costs challenging notebook battery module makers: Shortages of upstream chips and components, and rising costs are challenging notebook battery makers, according to industry sources.