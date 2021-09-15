中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 16, 2021
    16:22
    partly cloudy
    32°C
    Highlights of the day: iPhone 13 expected to be most popular among new Apple smartphones
    DIGITIMES staff

    Credit: Apple

    Apple has just unveiled its iPhone 13 series. Digitimes Research estimates that the vendor will place orders for about 90 million units of the new smartphones with its manufacturing partners for 2021, with the iPhone 13 model expected to account for the biggest portion. The IT supply chain has endured long spells of component shortages, but constraints of consumer ICs have now shown signs of easing. But notebook battery module makers are still being troubled by IC shortage, and rising costs.

    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021: Apple will place orders for around 90 million units of the freshly launched iPhone 13 series with its upstream assemblers for 2021, Digitimes Research estimates.

    Shortage of consumer ICs easing: Shortages of multiple ICs for handsets, notebooks and other consumer technology products have started easing, with some chipmakers already engaged in inventory correction, according to industry sources.

    IC shortage and rising costs challenging notebook battery module makers: Shortages of upstream chips and components, and rising costs are challenging notebook battery makers, according to industry sources.

