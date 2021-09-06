中文網
    Foxconn posts decreased August revenue
    17min ago
    ASE steps up hiring
    22min ago
    Taiwan CCL makers post double-digit revenue increases in August
    29min ago
    Nan Ya to enjoy sales growth through 4Q21
    39min ago
    IDMs demand 8-inch wafer fabrication for 3rd-gen semiconductors
    45min ago
    Foundries step up capacity expansions
    53min ago
    DDI suppliers see customers increasingly reluctant to accept higher prices
    1h 22min ago
    ODMs see enterprise notebook orders start pulling in
    1h 33min ago
    LED suppliers for upcoming MacBook say shipments on schedule
    1h 34min ago
    Stable demand for server apps may sustain DRAM price growth
    1h 34min ago
    Highlights of the day: IC design houses brace for weaker profits
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    IC design houses are caught between rising foundry costs and weakening end-market demand. The IC designers' sales and profits for foruth-quarter 2021 are coming under pressure. And PSMC is yet another foundry house that will raise its quotes by 10% in fourth-quarter 2021. In China, foundry house SMIC is steppingup efforts expanding it fab capacity.

    IC design houses to see sales and profits eroded by rising foundry costs: IC design houses will likely see their sales and profits eroded by rising foundry costs later this year, as their downstream customers are increasingly reluctant to accept higher prices, according to industry sources.

    PSMC to raise foundry quotes by about 10% in 4Q21: Pure-play foundry Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC) plans to initiate a further price hike of about 10% mainly for its logic IC process manufacturing, with the new pricing to be effective starting the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.

    SMIC to invest US$8.8 billion to build new fab in Shanghai: China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) has disclosed it has struck a deal with the administrative committee of the Lingang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) under which the pure-play foundry will invest US$8.87 billion to build a wafer fab in the FTZ located in the Pudong District of Shanghai.

