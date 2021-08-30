中文網
    IPC makers to not buy over-priced components in spot market
    2min ago
    DRAM spot prices falling rapidly
    13min ago
    TSMC striving to lower costs
    16min ago
    Quotes for wirebonding packaging to rise in 1H22
    Aug 30, 21:36
    IC substrate suppliers to see rising ASPs boost 2021 profits
    Aug 30, 21:16
    TV panel prices to fall rapidly in September
    Aug 30, 21:12
    Zhen Ding expects profit growth in 2H21
    Aug 30, 21:06
    Honor becomes 3rd-largest handset brand in China
    Aug 30, 21:06
    TSMC launches advanced packaging for silicon photonics apps
    Aug 30, 21:06
    Highlights of the day: Notebook prices set to rise in end market
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Rising production costs are heaping pressure on device prices in the end market. Notebook prices are expected to rise in the second half of 2021. But EMS provider Qisda is warning that rising foundry and IC prices are threatening to deter demand in the end market. There have been mixed messages about the outlook the memory sector, but NAND flash controller prices are still expected to rise in foruth-quarter 2021.

    Notebook prices expected to rise in 2H21: End-market prices of notebooks are expected to pick up in the second half of 2021, as a result of increasing costs for components, materials and logistics, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

    EMS firm Qisda sees challenges facing supply chain: While IC shortages are unlikely to ease in the short term, the electronics supply chain is also encountering challenges arising from more climate disasters and severe weather conditions, according to Peter Chen, chairman and CEO of EMS provider Qisda. Suppliers end up passing rising costs onto their downstream customers and ultimately end consumers, which may result in a reversal in end-market demand at the end of 2021 or early 2022, Chen warned.

    NAND flash controller prices to rise in 4Q21: NAND flash device controller chip prices are under increasingly upward pressure, as foundries are set to initiate further price hikes for mature process technologies later this year and January 2022, according to industry sources.

    editorial notebook
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    Preserving the beauty of Lugang Mazu Temple through digital technology, Getac captures beauty of historical monuments and artifacts
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    New DTS Play-Fi home theater technology first to provide wireless surround sound experience directly from Wi-Fi-enabled TVs
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July