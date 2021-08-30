Highlights of the day: Notebook prices set to rise in end market

Rising production costs are heaping pressure on device prices in the end market. Notebook prices are expected to rise in the second half of 2021. But EMS provider Qisda is warning that rising foundry and IC prices are threatening to deter demand in the end market. There have been mixed messages about the outlook the memory sector, but NAND flash controller prices are still expected to rise in foruth-quarter 2021.

Notebook prices expected to rise in 2H21: End-market prices of notebooks are expected to pick up in the second half of 2021, as a result of increasing costs for components, materials and logistics, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

EMS firm Qisda sees challenges facing supply chain: While IC shortages are unlikely to ease in the short term, the electronics supply chain is also encountering challenges arising from more climate disasters and severe weather conditions, according to Peter Chen, chairman and CEO of EMS provider Qisda. Suppliers end up passing rising costs onto their downstream customers and ultimately end consumers, which may result in a reversal in end-market demand at the end of 2021 or early 2022, Chen warned.

NAND flash controller prices to rise in 4Q21: NAND flash device controller chip prices are under increasingly upward pressure, as foundries are set to initiate further price hikes for mature process technologies later this year and January 2022, according to industry sources.