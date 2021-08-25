中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 26, 2021
    03:58
    mostly cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    BenQ Materials to expand capacity for separator films
    5h 48min ago
    UVAT enjoys robust demand for advanced packaging, substrate production
    5h 55min ago
    Topco sees silicone materials prices bullish
    6h 11min ago
    Taiwan automotive PCB firms stay cautious despite brisk order visibility
    6h 18min ago
    Quanta, Pegatron obtain orders for new Peloton products
    6h 26min ago
    Apple, other TSMC clients to encounter rising costs
    6h 42min ago
    Largan to set up subsidiary for automotive lens
    6h 43min ago
    Adlink expects revenue to top US$1 billion in 2025
    6h 43min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Brand vendors eye Chromebook demand from consumer and enterprise segments in 2H21
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Notebook brand vendors are expected to turn their focus to promoting Chromebooks in the enterprise and consumer segments in the second half of 2021 and will mainly push 14-inch and above high-end models instead of 11-inch entry-level ones.

    Google launched Chrome Enterprise in 2017, but demand for Chromebooks from the enterprise segment had been weak prior to the pandemic. However, the situation may be changing now.

    Chromebook shipments were only 13.97 million units in 2019, but surged to 30.43 million units in 2020 and may reach as high as 40 million units in 2021, according to Digitimes Research's figures.

    Although Chromebook demand from the education procurement segment is expected to wane in the second half of 2021, its demand from the enterprise segment especially the finance industry is expected to rise.

    Digitimes Research also expects the share of Taiwan's 14-inch notebook shipments to reach 28.6% of Taiwan's overall notebook volumes in the third quarter, thanks partly to the increasing adoption of 14-inch HD and Full HD displays in new consumer Chromebooks.

    Acer also launched a 17.3-inch Full HD Chromebook in the second quarter, featuring an ultra-thin bezel design as well as Intel's Celeron processor and Wi-Fi 6 technology, and three other enterprise Chromebooks that are equipped with ruggedized chassis and batteries with enhanced longevity.

    Categories
    IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    14-inch Acer brand chassis Chrome Chromebook demand Digitimes Research Google notebook processor shipments
    Companies
    Acer
    Related stories
    Aug 24
    Chromebook demand remains strong, says Acer chairman
    Aug 16
    Quanta expects single-digit drop in 3Q21 notebook shipments due to Chromebooks
    Jul 28
    Brand vendors holding back Chromebook orders
    Jul 21
    Notebook ODMs see customers place long-term orders
    Jul 16
    Chromebook shipments likely to fall 50% in July-August, say sources
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021