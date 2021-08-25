Brand vendors eye Chromebook demand from consumer and enterprise segments in 2H21

Notebook brand vendors are expected to turn their focus to promoting Chromebooks in the enterprise and consumer segments in the second half of 2021 and will mainly push 14-inch and above high-end models instead of 11-inch entry-level ones.

Google launched Chrome Enterprise in 2017, but demand for Chromebooks from the enterprise segment had been weak prior to the pandemic. However, the situation may be changing now.

Chromebook shipments were only 13.97 million units in 2019, but surged to 30.43 million units in 2020 and may reach as high as 40 million units in 2021, according to Digitimes Research's figures.

Although Chromebook demand from the education procurement segment is expected to wane in the second half of 2021, its demand from the enterprise segment especially the finance industry is expected to rise.

Digitimes Research also expects the share of Taiwan's 14-inch notebook shipments to reach 28.6% of Taiwan's overall notebook volumes in the third quarter, thanks partly to the increasing adoption of 14-inch HD and Full HD displays in new consumer Chromebooks.

Acer also launched a 17.3-inch Full HD Chromebook in the second quarter, featuring an ultra-thin bezel design as well as Intel's Celeron processor and Wi-Fi 6 technology, and three other enterprise Chromebooks that are equipped with ruggedized chassis and batteries with enhanced longevity.