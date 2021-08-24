China miniLED supply chains fast developing

As Apple, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and TCL have launched miniLED-backlit consumer electronics, China-based supply chains are developing fast, according to CINNO Research.

China-based miniLED supply chains consist of miniLED epitaxial wafer and chip makers, including San'an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek, Focus Lightings Tech, Xiamen Changelight; backlight unit (BLU) and/or fine-pitch display makers, including MLS, Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics, Shenzhen Refound Optoelectronics, Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics, Shenzhen MTC, Hongli Zhihui, Shenzhen Longli Tech; component and material suppliers, such as glass substrate maker WG Tech, PCB maker Aoshikang Technology, SMT maker Luxshare Precision Industry; and equipment suppliers, including Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment, Naura Technology, Jingce Electronic, Shenzhen Xinyichang Technology.

Until OLED and microLED production costs come down, miniLED products are expected to see at least five years of substantial demand, according to industry sources.