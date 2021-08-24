中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:23
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    China miniLED supply chains fast developing
    Jessica Tsai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    As Apple, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and TCL have launched miniLED-backlit consumer electronics, China-based supply chains are developing fast, according to CINNO Research.

    China-based miniLED supply chains consist of miniLED epitaxial wafer and chip makers, including San'an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek, Focus Lightings Tech, Xiamen Changelight; backlight unit (BLU) and/or fine-pitch display makers, including MLS, Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics, Shenzhen Refound Optoelectronics, Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics, Shenzhen MTC, Hongli Zhihui, Shenzhen Longli Tech; component and material suppliers, such as glass substrate maker WG Tech, PCB maker Aoshikang Technology, SMT maker Luxshare Precision Industry; and equipment suppliers, including Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment, Naura Technology, Jingce Electronic, Shenzhen Xinyichang Technology.

    Until OLED and microLED production costs come down, miniLED products are expected to see at least five years of substantial demand, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Displays LED
    Tags
    China Mini LED
    Related stories
    Jul 21
    Epistar, Sanan to supply mini/microLED chips for Samsung
    Jun 25
    China LED chipmakers expanding mini/microLED capacity
    Mar 17
    MiniLED-backlit TV competition heating up
    Jan 4
    Epistar JV in China lands orders for fine-pitch miniLED displays
    Nov 4
    HC SemiTek ships miniLEDs to Innolux, LG
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023