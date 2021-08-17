Intel introduces new high-performance graphics brand

Intel has revealed the brand for its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products: Intel Arc.

The Arc brand will cover hardware, software, and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, codenamed Alchemist (formerly known as DG2).

Intel also revealed the codenames of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid.

"Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signify Intel's deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year," said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions.

Intel Xe is a scalable graphics and computer architecture designed to deliver performance and functionality spanning integrated to discrete and datacenters to supercomputers.

Upcoming Intel Arc graphics products are based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, a convergence of Intel's Xe LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures, that will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features.

Alchemist, the first generation of Intel Arc products, will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate. Alchemist products will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.