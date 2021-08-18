Compal acquires Indiana factory from Cal-Comp for car electronics

Compal Electronics has announced that it is acquiring 100% Cal-Comp USA (Indiana)'s shares. Cal-Comp Indiana is the sub-subsidiary of Cal-Comp Thailand. Now Compal and Cal-Comp belong to the same parent group.

When Cal-Comp bought the Indiana assets, the facilities were already certified to manufacture car electronics. While Cal-Comp has completed some small orders for car electronics at the Indiana site, the cost-efficiency for production of consumer electronics there has been lower than expected.

Consumer electronics are usually manufactured in bulk volume to lower production costs. Although Indiana factories have been able to receive orders regularly, the volumes have been small, disclosed industry sources, adding that high production costs are one of the common challenges foreign suppliers face when operating in the US.

The sources indicated that some locations in the US are remote and sparsely populated with insufficient supply of workers. Some suppliers rather produce in Mexico and deliver to the US, but costs are still lower than producing on US land.

There are already clusters of Japanese and American carmakers in the state of Indiana. Cal-Comp's Indiana site provides geographical advantages to Compal, which has been manufacturing car electronics for many years. The Indiana base is only four and a half hours drive from Detroit.

Compal has been looking to expand its business as demand from clients from Europe and the US rises. Having a production base in the US helps them communicate better with clients. There's also the likelihood that Compal bought the US assets at clients' request, the sources said.