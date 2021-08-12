中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 13, 2021
    14:23
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    G-Tech Optoelectronics becomes OEM supplier of automotive 3D-forming cover glass
    5min ago
    Gudeng to invest NT$380 million in Symtek
    7min ago
    Xintec optimistic about 3Q21
    9min ago
    ABF substrate technology advancing fast, says Unimicron chairman
    16min ago
    Compal expects notebook chip shortage to continue into 2022
    22min ago
    IC shortage to remain challenging in 2022, says ASE
    33min ago
    Notebook companies see mixed shipment prospects for 2022
    Aug 12, 20:32
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    TCL sees 1H21 revenues, profits hike on year
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    China-based TCL Technology Group has reported consolidated revenues of CNY74.299 billion (US$11.45 billion) and net profit of CNY6.784 billion for the first half of 2021, soaring 153.29% and 461.55% respectively on year.

    Of the revenues and profits, CNY40.8 billion and CNY6.61 billion respectively came from panel maker China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), its flagship subsidiary.

    CSOT shipped 27.77 million TV-use panels with total display area of 16.99 million square meters in the first half of 2021, respectively growing 20% and 24% on year. The corresponding half-year sales of CNY28.2 billion rose 132% on year.

    CSOT currently has the largest global market share for 55-inch TV panels, the second largest for 65- and 75-inch models, and the third largest for 32-inch. For 8K high-end TV panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz, CSOT is the globally largest producer at present.

    As significant demand for business-use displays is expected to emerge in the second half of 2021 along with recovery from the pandemic mainly in the US and Europe, CSOT will actively tap the market segments of interactive whiteboards, mosaicked displays and advertising displays.

    CSOT shipped 48.99 million small- to medium-size panels with total display area of 800,000 square meters for sales of CNY10.6 billion in the first half of 2021, increasing 25%, 51% and 45% respectively on year.

    In the first half of 2021, CSOT recorded the largest global market share for panels used in tablets, the second largest for panels used in high-end gaming LCD monitors and notebooks, and the fourth largest for LTPS panels used in smartphones.

    Currently, CSOT has two 8.5G production lines for TFT-LCD panels, a 6G line for LTPS TFT-LCD panels and a 6G line for LTPS-AMOLED panels, and an 11G for high-resolution TFT-LCD/AMOLED panels. The company will add four new production lines by the end of 2024.

    Categories
    Display panel Display system Displays
    Tags
    profit revenues TCL
    Related stories
    Jul 20
    China, Taiwan makers enhancing presence in gaming monitor panel market
    Jul 6
    China to account for over 50% of global TV panel production capacity in 2021
    May 27
    China LCD panel makers to ramp up output from existing 8.6G and 10.5G fabs
    Apr 12
    China panel makers keen on miniLED development
    Jan 22
    China panel makers step up AMOLED capacity expansions
    Dec 9
    China makers kick off new AMOLED panel production lines
    Oct 21
    CSOT to build new 8.5G fab for inkjet-printed OLED panels
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research