中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    21:16
    light rain with thunder
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    Frank Kung, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Global server shipments grew only 9.2% sequentially in the second quarter of 2021, weaker than Digitimes Research's estimation of 14% growth made in April, due to shortages of components and ICs.

    The volumes will grow another 13% in the third quarter as orders from US- and China-based first-tier datacenter operators and server brands will pick up, due to growing demand for cloud computing services, enterprise AI solutions and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, according to Digitimes Research's latest figures in its Server Tracker.

    Orders for server models equipped with Intel's latest platform also will increase in the third quarter, while order pull-ins from the top-4 datacenter operators in North America - Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft - are particularly strong, despite IC shortages.

    With first-tier datacenter operators and server brands having depleted a major portion of their server inventory during the second quarter, they have resumed order pull-ins in the third quarter, with the top-4 datacenter operators in North America being the keenest.

    Their combined order pull-ins will increase 16% sequentially in the third quarter, boosting shipments of their ODMs including Quanta Computer, Wiwynn and Foxconn, by a double-digit percentage on quarter, with Wiwynn enjoying the highest growth.

    With hybrid working schedules becoming a trend among enterprises in the third quarter amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, demand for online meeting, multimedia streaming and e-commerce services will continue rising, prompting cloud computing service providers to procure more servers.

    Global server shipments are expected to reach the peak of 2021 in the third quarter with Microsoft to have the highest sequential shipment growth in the quarter.

    Cloud datacenter operators and server brands' demand for servers in the fourth quarter will decelerate, but global shipments will only have a single-digit sequential decline in the quarter, as datacenter operators and server brands' orders deferred from the third quarter will be fulfilled and component shortages will also improve.

    The global server shipment ratio for the first and second halves of 2021 is expected to reach 45:55 with annual volumes having a chance to break 17 million units, up 5.1% on year.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    Digitimes Insight Digitimes Research server shipments
    Related stories
    Jul 20
    Server makers gearing up for 5G edge computing boom
    May 26
    Server ODMs see shipments disrupted by chip shortages
    May 19
    Taiwan server ODMs brace for lockdown impact
    May 11
    Server makers eyeing double-digit shipment increases in 2Q21
    May 5
    Global server market – 1Q 2021
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Opinions
    Opinions
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    Opportunities of Taiwanese ICT suppliers in EV
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21