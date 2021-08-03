中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 4, 2021
    12:59
    cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Foundry quotes for mature processes to rise through 1Q22
    13min ago
    ABF substrate makers gain orders through 2023 and beyond
    14min ago
    Unisoc raises smartphone chip prices
    14min ago
    Testing houses to see strong 1Q22
    Aug 3, 21:53
    LED driver IC prices to rise in 2H21
    Aug 3, 21:45
    Taiwan backend houses gearing up for robust mature-node chip demand
    Aug 3, 21:26
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Highlights of the day: Notebook shipments to see weak growth in 3Q21
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Global notebook shipments wee weaker than expected in second-quarter 2021, thanks to components shortages. Global notebook shipments will see less than 2% sequential growth in the third quarter. Smartphone AP shipments into China grew about 3% sequentially in the second quarter, and will rise by anohter 7% in the third quarter. DIGITIMES recently talked to tech venture specialist Vitaly M Golomb about the EV trends ahead of his participation in the upcoming "Asia Venturing (II): Tech-Driven Mobility" event.

    Global notebook shipments to see slight growth in 3Q21: Procurement orders from the education segment reached the peak in the second quarter, while demand for gaming and enterprise notebooks also remained robust, but worldwide notebook shipments still performed weaker-than-expected in the second quarter of 2021, as a result of worsening shortages of panels, graphics cards, ICs, and substrates.

    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21: About 218 million smartphone application processors (APs) were shipped to China-based handset vendors in the second quarter of 2021, up about 3% sequentially, according to Digitimes Research. Shipments are forecast to register another sequential growth of 6.9% in the third quarter.

    Mobility trends: Q&A with tech venture specialist Vitaly M Golomb: Vitaly M Golomb is a technology investment banker with over 20 years of experience on all sides of the table as a venture-backed CEO, venture capitalist, M&A, and financing advisor. Golomb, who hosts a popular podcast on mobility, will be the host of the fireside chats with MIH Alliance CEO Jack Cheng and Monika Mikac, CBO of Barcelona-based QEV Technologies and former COO of Croatian EV startup Rimac Automobili at the "Asia Venturing (II): Tech-Driven Mobility" event to be hosted at 8am Taipei time on August 10, 2021.

    Categories
    Bits + chips EV Green energy IC design, distribution ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices PC, CE
    Tags
    editorial notebook shipments
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global notebook shipments to see slight growth in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement