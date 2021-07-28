中文網
    Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China
    4h 6min ago
    Small- to mid-size TV panel prices to see larger drops in August
    4h 20min ago
    Backend houses gearing up shipments for new iPhones
    4h 33min ago
    LandMark obtains considerable orders for VR headsets
    4h 43min ago
    Unimicron sees ABF substrate capacity fully booked
    5h 6min ago
    CHPT expects revenue increases through 4Q21
    5h 17min ago
    China MOSFET suppliers to raise prices in 4Q21
    5h 37min ago
    DRAM, NAND flash contract prices grow modestly in 3Q21
    7h 38min ago
    Taiwan LCD TV shipments to continue growth in 3Q21
    7h 43min ago
    UMC expects another quarter of record sales with higher gross margin
    7h 43min ago
    Highlights of the day: Foxconn ups semi investment
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Foxconn is stepping up its effort in the semiconductor industry and began installing equipment for packaging high-end ICs at plants in China, while Chromebook shipments will experience a major drop, due to weakening demand from the end market. Seeing demand for memory products is still rising, Macronix is planning to expand its 12-inch fab by investing NT$41.5 billion.

    Foxconn installs advanced packaging equipment at China plant: Foxconn Technology (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has started installing equipment including lithography systems for high-end IC packaging at its chip plant in Qingdao, northeast China, according to industry sources.

    Brand vendors holding back Chromebook orders: The supply chain makers of Chromebooks reportedly have experienced a significant cutback of orders from their brand clients due to the dwindling demand for notebook products in the end market, according to industry sources.

    Macronix to expand 12-inch fab capacity: Macronix International, a maker of memory chips, has disclosed plans to expand its 12-inch fab capacity for 3D NAND and NOR flash with an investment of NT$41.5 billion (US$1.48 billion).

