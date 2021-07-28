Highlights of the day: Foxconn ups semi investment

Foxconn is stepping up its effort in the semiconductor industry and began installing equipment for packaging high-end ICs at plants in China, while Chromebook shipments will experience a major drop, due to weakening demand from the end market. Seeing demand for memory products is still rising, Macronix is planning to expand its 12-inch fab by investing NT$41.5 billion.

Foxconn installs advanced packaging equipment at China plant: Foxconn Technology (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has started installing equipment including lithography systems for high-end IC packaging at its chip plant in Qingdao, northeast China, according to industry sources.

Brand vendors holding back Chromebook orders: The supply chain makers of Chromebooks reportedly have experienced a significant cutback of orders from their brand clients due to the dwindling demand for notebook products in the end market, according to industry sources.

Macronix to expand 12-inch fab capacity: Macronix International, a maker of memory chips, has disclosed plans to expand its 12-inch fab capacity for 3D NAND and NOR flash with an investment of NT$41.5 billion (US$1.48 billion).