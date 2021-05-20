Highlights of the day: UMC clients commit to long-term foundry service deals

DIGITIMES staff

UMC has plans to invest vast sums to expand a 12-inch fab site in southern Taiwan, and eight of the foundry's major clients have already reserved parts of the additional capacity for a six-year period. Enterprise PC demand is likely to rise in second-half 2021 as more people are expected to return to work at their physical offices, thanks to the lifting of pandemic-induced lockdowns. In China, demand for 5G smartphones has been growing, and 5G phone shipments into the local maket reached more than 91 million units in th efirst months of 2021.

UMC gains commitments from major clients for long-term demand: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has received commitments from eight of its customers for capacity demand for a six-year period, according to industry sources.

ODMs optimistic about enterprise PC demand in 2H21: Enterprise PC demand is expected to pick up substantially in the second half of 2021, as COVID-induced lockdowns in Europe and the US are being eased, according to sources at Taiwan-based ODMs.

China 5G smartphone shipments to top 100 million units in Jan-May: A total of 91.27 million 5G smartphones were shipped to the China market in the first four months of 2021, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).