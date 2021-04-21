Quanta confirms ransomware attack

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer has confirmed that its computer systems have been hacked, following reports that some of the ODM's files containing clients' notebook designs have been stolen by a hacker group that has demaned a ransom of XMR123,028 in cryptocurrency - equivalent to almost US$50 million.

But Quanta did not disclose details of the attack or whether the hackers had demanded a ransom.

Quanta said it has reported the crime to the authorities.

The reports claimed that the stolent files contain designs of Apple's notebooks, and the hackers have threatened to make them public if the ransom demand is not met.