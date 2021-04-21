IT + CE
Quanta confirms ransomware attack
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer has confirmed that its computer systems have been hacked, following reports that some of the ODM's files containing clients' notebook designs have been stolen by a hacker group that has demaned a ransom of XMR123,028 in cryptocurrency - equivalent to almost US$50 million.

But Quanta did not disclose details of the attack or whether the hackers had demanded a ransom.

Quanta said it has reported the crime to the authorities.

The reports claimed that the stolent files contain designs of Apple's notebooks, and the hackers have threatened to make them public if the ransom demand is not met.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Quectel whitepaper download
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.