Foxconn confirms ransomware attack, but no material impacts

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The Foxconn Technology Group, while confirming that one of its plants in Mexico faced a ransomware attack recently, has said the plant is gradually recovering, and the overall impacts of the cyberattack on its operations are limited.

The incident occurred during the Thanksgiving weekend at Foxconn's plant in Ciudad Juarez, a factory that assembles and ships electronics equipment all over the Americas, the company said, adding that its plant in Wisconsin was also the target of the attack.

The company said related systems and facilities affected by this incident are being thoroughly inspected and being brought back into service in phases, the company said.

Data stole by the ransomware party included generic business documents and reports but did not contain any financial information or employees' data, the company added.

The hacker group demanded a ransom of US$34.5 million to be paid in bitcoin, which the company did not pay.

Photo: Digitimes file photo