IT + CE
Foxconn confirms ransomware attack, but no material impacts
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The Foxconn Technology Group, while confirming that one of its plants in Mexico faced a ransomware attack recently, has said the plant is gradually recovering, and the overall impacts of the cyberattack on its operations are limited.

The incident occurred during the Thanksgiving weekend at Foxconn's plant in Ciudad Juarez, a factory that assembles and ships electronics equipment all over the Americas, the company said, adding that its plant in Wisconsin was also the target of the attack.

The company said related systems and facilities affected by this incident are being thoroughly inspected and being brought back into service in phases, the company said.

Data stole by the ransomware party included generic business documents and reports but did not contain any financial information or employees' data, the company added.

The hacker group demanded a ransom of US$34.5 million to be paid in bitcoin, which the company did not pay.

Foxconn's operations unscathed by cyber attack

Foxconn's operations unscathed by the cyber attack
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.