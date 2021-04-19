Highlights of the day: Fabless IC firms diversifying foundry sources

DIGITIMES staff

Industry-wide shortage of foundry capacity has sent fabless IC design houses scrambling for support. They are now diversifying their foundry service suppliers in order to secure support. Foundry houses and fabless IC firms may be eager to increase their spending on capacity expansions or R&D, but backend services firms are more conservative, giving priority to raising capacity utilization and expanding capacity for mature processes. But Taiwanese backend firms are helping Apple develop dual-band 5G AiP modules that may be featured in upcoming iPhones.

Fabless chipmakers diversify foundry suppliers: Taiwan-based IC design houses including MediaTek, Elan Microelectronics and Realtek Semiconductor have moved to diversify their foundry partners amid tight capacity at many pure-play foundries, according to industry sources.

Capacity utilization, expansion for mature processes now top concern for OSATs: Taiwan's backend houses are relatively conservative about capex expansions, compared to foundry houses and fabless firms' eagerness in inceasing spending, according to industry sources.

Apple may adopt in-house developed dual-band AiP for new iPhones, say sources: Apple is stepping up development its own dual-band 5G AiP (antenna in package) module, which, along with Qualcomm's solutions, may be featured in its next-generation iPhones, according to industry sources.