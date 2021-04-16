Kingray develops NBPF used in ToF module

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Kingray Technology has developed NBPF (narrow band pass filter), an essential component of a ToF (time of flight) 3D sensing module, with the product in small-volume trial production, according to company chairman and CEO Leo Tsou.

Kingray has obtained certification for NBPF from international IDMs (integrated device manufacturers) and ToF module makers, Tsou said.

Kingray has obtained patents concerning NBPF technology in Taiwan, China, Japan and Germany and is applying for such patents in the US and other countries, Tsou noted.

As ToF 3D sensing modules are widely used in smartphones, cars and AR devices, Kingray expects large demand for NBPF and plans to expand the corresponding production capacity.

Kingray debuted on the Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market at NT$25 (US$0.88) per share on April 16, 2021.