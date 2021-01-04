Demand for filters to rise thanks to increasing adoption of ToF technologies in smartphones

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

First-tier smartphone brands such as Apple and Samsung Electronics have begun adopting time of flight (ToF) technologies in their new smartphones, which is expected to boost the penetration of filters supporting the technologies, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

With the strong popularity of the iPhone 12 Pro series, which are equipped with LiDAR scanners that support D-ToF technologies, the sources believe Apple is likely to expand the implementation of the adoption to its mid-range iPhones for 2021.

Taiwan-based filter maker Kingray Technology pointed out that its narrow band pass filter (NBPF) has already pass the certification of a few IDM/ToF module developers and will officially become a supplier in the first half of 2021.

As face-scan identification has grown popular among smartphones, demand for ToF cameras has also grown strong among smartphone brands' mid-range to entry-level models, increasing orders for NBPF, the sources noted.

So far, Kingray has already obtained over four patents for its NBPF and is applying for more in several countries, while its production in Taiwan will also prevent its clients from being affected by tariffs placed on China-made products.

Kingray currently has two production lines in northern Taiwan and is able to roll out up to 200 million NBPFs annually and the company is planning to establish an additional line in a bid to satisfy clients' growing demand.

Kingray will begin volume production of its new NBPF in the second quarter of 2021, while the company's blue glass filter shipments have also been picking up due to rising sales of notebooks in the wake of the pandemic.

In the first 11 months of 2020, visible light filters accounted for 60% of the company's overall revenues, up from 10% during the same period a year ago. The company has also seen increased inquiries for filters from camera module makers and expects improved operations in 2021.

Apple has adopted ToF technologies in the iPhone 12 Pro series

Photo: Digitimes file photo