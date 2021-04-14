US companies hold 55% of worldwide IC market in 2020, says IC Insights

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

US companies held a 50% share of total IDM sales and a 64% share of fabless sales worldwide in 2020, capturing 55% of total IC sales worldwide last year, according to IC Insights.

South Korea-based companies held 21% of total IC sales in 2020, said IC Insights. Taiwan-based companies held 7% of the global IC market, one point greater than the Europe- and Japan-based companies, while China-based companies held only 5% of total IC sales in 2020.

In 2020, the Japan-based companies' IC industry marketshare continued its decent that began back in the 1990s. Japan-based companies held almost half of the worldwide IC marketshare in 1990. While the European companies marketshare decline has not been as steep as the Japan-based companies, the European firms also held only a 6% share of the global IC market last year, down from 9% in 1990, IC Insights noted.

In contrast to the Japan- and Europe-based companies' IC marketshare slide over the past three decades, the US and Asian IC suppliers have seen their shares climb since 1990. The Asian companies have seen their share of the worldwide IC market surge from a miniscule 4% in 1990 to 33% in 2020. This increase in share by the Asian IC suppliers equates to a 30-year IC sales CAGR of 15.5%, slightly more than double the total IC market CAGR of 7.7% over this same timeperiod, according to IC Insights.