MCU firm Megawin eyeing return to profit in 2021

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based MCU company Megawin Technology is looking to return to profitability this year, when revenue is likely to more than double that in 2020, according to market sources.

Megawin already saw its losses shrink substantially in 2020, thanks to its efforts in putting more focus on general-purpose 8- and 32-bit MCUs, and industrial products, the sources said. The company swung to quarterly profits in the second half of 2020, ending a streak of 10 quarterly losses.

Megawin has also cut into the supply chains of Xiaomi, Huawei, Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI), and Lite-On Technology, the sources indicated. The MCU firm is expected to swing to annual profits this year, when revenue is likely to jump as much as 150% from 2020 levels.

Megawin's MCU offerings are being applied to mainly wireless chargers, and home appliances and base station equipment applications, with China being its largest market, according to the sources.

Megawin posted revenue of NT$495 million (US$17.4 million) in 2020, up 22.3% on year. The company disclosed its cumulative 2021 revenue through February surged 68.4% from a year earlier to NT$80.76 million.