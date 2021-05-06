Mobile + telecom
Largan sees decreased April revenues
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.399 billion (US$120 million) for April, decreasing 15.26% sequentially and 27% on year.

The decrease mainly resulted from shortages of semiconductor components, especially sensors and APs, Largan said, adding that consolidated revenues for May are expected to further slip.

Of the April revenues, 20-mgapixel and above lens modules accounted for 20-30%; 10- to below 20-megapixel, 50-60%; 8- to below 10-megapixel, 0-10%; and below 8-megapixel, 10-20%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$15.219 billion for January-April, declining 14.84% on year.

