EV charging pile suppliers to benefit from US infrastructure project

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based suppliers of charging piles see huge opportunities from the US government's latest US$2 trillion infrastructure expansion that includes the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The project includes a US$174 billion budget to upgrade the EV supply chain in the US and to subsidize EV purchases. It also looks to build a total of 500,000 EV charging stations around the country.

Acer's subsidiary AOpen, which entered the supply chain of US independent EV charging service provider Volta Charging in 2020, is expected to benefit from orders related to the project, according to industry sources, adding AOpen is mainly supplying its IPC DEX5550-W to Volta Charging.

The system is able to provide charging services while playing Ultra HD videos on the charging pile's display.

Research firm IHS estimates the global volumes of EV charging piles expanded from one million units in 2014 to 12.7 million units in 2020, while Maximize Market Research also forecasts the global EV charging pile market will reach a scale of US$20 billion by 2024.

The US, Europe and China will also expand the numbers of charging stations in the countries in the next few years, while the EU has recently said that it plans to invest EUR80 billion (US$95.03 billion) to establish charging stations.