Highlights of the day: Panel short supply hikes prices

DIGITIMES staff

As supply of LCD panels remains tight, demand is expected to stay robust in the second quarter of 2021 with their prices also expected to remain in growth track. The tight supply of analog chips, in addition to their rising quotes, also further extended the lead times needed for the delivery. MOSFETS and protective devices are also experiencing brisk orders from automotive, transmission and fast charging applications.

LCD panel prices to continue rising in 2Q21: LCD panel prices will continue moving upward in second-quarter 2021 after making significant gains in the first quarter, as the supply remains constrained due to shortages of crucial upstream parts and materials, including glass substrates and LCD driver ICs, according to industry sources.

Lead times for analog chips prolonged: Delivery lead times for analog chips including MCU and power MOSFET chips have been further extended, which will continue to boost the chip prices in the second quarter of 2021, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

MOSFETs, protective devices badly needed for car, consumer applications: Demand for discrete power components such as MOSFET and rectifier diodes as well as TVS (transient voltage surge suppressor) and ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection devices is ramping up significantly for automotive, transmission and consumer fast charging applications, according to industry sources.