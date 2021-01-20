Mobile + telecom
UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
Ashley Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Because of Apple's promotion of UWB (ultra-wide band)-enabled devices, applications based on UWB technology have increased and have a broader coverage, according to Digitimes Research.

Apple has adopted the UWB technology for iPhone 11 and 12 series, Apple Watch 6 and HomePod mini, while Samsung Electronics has launched UWB-enabled smartphones including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Flip 2 and China-based Xiaomi has also offered a UWB-enabled smartphone model, Digitimes Research indicated.

However, Apple seems to be uninterested in joining UWB Alliance or FiRa (fine ranging) Consortium but prefers Car Connectivity Consortium in which it is expected to promote addition of UWB technology to digital car keys.

Other China-based smartphone vendors including Oppo and Vivo are expected to adopt UWB technology for their flagship models.

NXP Semiconductors, at its NXP Connects 2020 taking place in the Netherlands in October, presented scenarios of applying UWB technology and urged standardization of UWB specifications.

STMicroelectronics and US-based semiconductor maker Qorvo have obtained UWB patented technologies via merger acquisition.

