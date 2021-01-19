Fuzetec sees capacity fully utilized

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PPTC (polymeric positive temperature coefficient) resettable fuse maker Fuzetec Technology has fully utilized production capacity since December 2020 and will give priority to main clients in allocating capacity and negotiate installment shipments with them, according to company chairman and president Chen Ji-sheng.

Fuzetec ships PPTC resettable fuse to supply chains of Ford Motor, General Motors, Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Nissan Motors, and Taiwan-based electric scooter vendor Gogoro, industy sources said.

Demand for car-use PPTC resettable fuse dropped to low levels in first-half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but started rebounding sharply in the second half, Chen said.

Demand from the ADAS and electric vehicle (EV) segments will remain strong in 2021, Chen noted, and Fuzetec is optimistic about applications for 5G infrastructure, smart factories and smart home devices.

Fuzetec will expand production capacity by about 100% in 2021, with the additional capacity to come into operation in 2022, Chen noted.

Fuzetec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$43.6 million (US$1.5 million) for December, slipping 0.38% sequentially but growing 23.60% on year, and those of NT$436.3 million for 2020 increased 10.37% on year.

Fuzetec chairman and president Chen Ji-sheng

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, January 2021