Fuzetec to expand production capacity

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PPTC (polymeric positive temperature coefficient) resettable fuse maker Fuzetec Technology has acquired a site in northern Taiwan at NT$317.6 million (US$10.9 million) for constructing a factory to expand production capacity at an estimated investment of NT$530 million).

Fuzetec's products have been adopted by many carmakers, including Ford, GM and Toyota, and automotive applications account for 20% of its revenues, industry sources said.

Demand for car-use PPTC resettable fuse remained weak during the first half of 2020 due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic but began to rebound in August, especially from China-based automotive module makers, Fuzetec said.

Currently, shipments for all orders received are mostly scheduled until December 2020 and those for some product specifications are scheduled until January 2021, Fuzetec noted.

Fuzetec has developed circuit protection modules through integrating OCP (overcurrent protection) and OVP (overvoltage protection) components for use in LED lighting, smart power meters and UPS, and has begun small-volume shipments.

Fuzetec posted consolidated revenues of NT$309.7 million, gross margin of 44.59%, operating profit of NT$65.2 million, net profit of NT$53.9 million and net EPS of NT$1.72 for January-September 2020.