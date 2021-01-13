Cooling module makers see 2020 revenues hit records

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based cooling module makers Auras Technology, Chau-Choung Technology, Anli International, Sun Max Tech, TaiSol Electronics, Asia Vital Components and Forcecon saw 2020 consolidated revenues hit respective annual records, according to industry sources.

This was mainly because the coronavirus pandemic has led to strong demand for notebooks, servers at datacenters and graphics cards, the sources said. Besides, there has been large demand for cooling modules used in equipment of 5G base stations and smartphones, the sources noted.

In particular, Auras, Chau-Choung and Anli had reported their December consolidated revenues reaching NT$1.265 billion, NT$964.7 million and NT$227.3 million, respectively, hitting monthly records, the sources indicated.

Auras expects its shipments of cooling modules to increase 20% on year in 2021 and is set to achieve an on-year growth of 15% in 2021 consolidated revenues.

Chau-Choung expects global 5G smartphone shipments in 2021 to hike over 70% on year. In addition, the company estimates that global shipments for notebooks and servers in 2021 will rise 2-3% and 5-6%, respectively on year.

Taiwanese cooling module makers: 2020 consolidated revenues (NT$b) Company Amount Y/Y Auras 12.208 19.13% Chau-Choung 9.123 6.26% Anli 2.075 41.42% Sun Max 1.578 33.19% TaiSol 5.257 12.59% Asia Vital 39.666 8.57% Forcecon 5.862 21.36%

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021