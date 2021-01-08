Highlights of the day: TSMC suppliers to see strong 2021

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC is expected to allocate a record capex budget for 2011 as it fast advances its manufacturing processes. The foundry house's equipment and material suppliers will as a result see strong sales for the year. Taiwan's FPCB makers have reported significant gains in December 2020 sales, reportedly driven by strong shipmnents supporting Apple's iPhone 12 series. In the iPhone ecosystem, the voice coli motor segment reportedly will see a new supplier in Largan Precision, who has been a major supplier of lens modules for Apple's smartphones.

TSMC equipment and materials suppliers to embrace strong 2021: Semiconductor equipment and materials suppliers of TSMC are poised to embrace a strong first quarter of 2021, and they are also optimistic about their sales prospects this year, according to industry sources.

Taiwan flexible PCB makers log big revenue gains in December: Taiwan's flexible PCB makers in the supply chain of Apple devices have posted hefty on-month revenue gains for December 2020 thanks to strong shipments supporting hot sales of iPhone 12 series and the vendor's launch of new devices in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.

Largan reportedly to begin supply of VCMs for new iPhone in 2H21: Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision will become a supplier of VCMs (voice coil motors) for iPhones to be unveiled in 2021, with shipments to begin in second-half 2021, according to industry sources.