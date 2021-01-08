Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: TSMC suppliers to see strong 2021
DIGITIMES staff

TSMC is expected to allocate a record capex budget for 2011 as it fast advances its manufacturing processes. The foundry house's equipment and material suppliers will as a result see strong sales for the year. Taiwan's FPCB makers have reported significant gains in December 2020 sales, reportedly driven by strong shipmnents supporting Apple's iPhone 12 series. In the iPhone ecosystem, the voice coli motor segment reportedly will see a new supplier in Largan Precision, who has been a major supplier of lens modules for Apple's smartphones.

TSMC equipment and materials suppliers to embrace strong 2021: Semiconductor equipment and materials suppliers of TSMC are poised to embrace a strong first quarter of 2021, and they are also optimistic about their sales prospects this year, according to industry sources.

Taiwan flexible PCB makers log big revenue gains in December: Taiwan's flexible PCB makers in the supply chain of Apple devices have posted hefty on-month revenue gains for December 2020 thanks to strong shipments supporting hot sales of iPhone 12 series and the vendor's launch of new devices in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.

Largan reportedly to begin supply of VCMs for new iPhone in 2H21: Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision will become a supplier of VCMs (voice coil motors) for iPhones to be unveiled in 2021, with shipments to begin in second-half 2021, according to industry sources.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Research analysis
  1. AI makes RPA intelligent
  2. EIH to promote color e-book readers
  3. ToF 3D sensors to accelerate AR application ecosystem formation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.