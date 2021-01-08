Bits + chips
Material Analysis Technology to benefit from growing semiconductor demand
Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Material analysis service provider Material Analysis Technology (MA-tek) is expected to see increasing business opportunities from fast growing demand for semiconductors 5G, IoT and automotive sectors, according to industry sources.

MA-tek provides electrical failure analysis, physical failure analysis and reliability testing for materials of semiconductors and electronic components/devices, the sources said. Makers of semiconductors, in view of strong demand, are eager to shorten time to market for new products and therefore have to more rely on material analysis services for R&D and new manufacturing technologies, the sources noted.

MA-tek's consolidated revenues for December (NT$314.3 million, US$11.0 million), foruth-quarter 2020 (NT$822.3 million) and 2020 (NT$3.062 billion) all hit records.

