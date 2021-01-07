AI makes RPA intelligent

Joyce Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

While RPA (robotic process automation) has become an important tool for enterprises' digital transformation, AI-based technologies have been increasingly introduced to RPA to transform it into IPA (intelligent process automation).

RPA is an automatically scheduling software tool to do tedious and repeated work characteristic of enterprises' internal administrative or operational processes without having to change their existing IT deployment. By virtue of RPA, enterprises can assign more of their staff to do more productive and higher value-added jobs to hike overall operational efficiency.

Along with growing demand for digital transformation and sharp rises in demand for process automation tools in the wake of the pandemic, demand for RAP has been strong, Digitimes Research has found.

RPA ecosystems have been formed around providers of RPA core solutions.

While early RPA was rule-based products, AI-based technologies, such as image recognition and natural language processing, have been fused with RPA to allow it to perform more complicated automation work. AI has enhanced RPA core solutions' capability of understanding documents' content, and it will be further developed toward intelligent applications including autonomous learning of processes, data analytics and prediction.